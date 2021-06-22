NEW WORK

Darrell Grand Moultrie most recently created a new work for American Ballet Theatre, which toured the country over the summer. He has also presented world premieres for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Jacob’s Pillow, and Dance Theatre of Harlem among others, and choreographed theatrical productions around the world, including this year’s The Merry Wives of Windsor for The Public Theatre’s Free Shakespeare in the Park in New York City.

Danielle Rowe has been widely praised in publications ranging from Culture Vulture to The San Francisco Chronicle. Her dance film “Wilis in Corps-en-tine” for The Australian Ballet was voted “one of the best things to come out of quarantine” in Vogue Magazine. Rowe has created works for San Francisco Ballet, Nederlands Dans Theater, Royal New Zealand Ballet, Co.Lab Dance (featuring dancers from American Ballet Theater), and more.