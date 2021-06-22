Previous Performance
We’re back on the big stage with a contemporary program showcasing creativity. New York City’s Darrell Grand Moultrie and San Francisco’s Danielle Rowe each present a new work. Genesis Choreographic Competition winner Mauro de Candia returns with his comedic Purple Fools.
Darrell Grand Moultrie most recently created a new work for American Ballet Theatre, which toured the country over the summer. He has also presented world premieres for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Jacob’s Pillow, and Dance Theatre of Harlem among others, and choreographed theatrical productions around the world, including this year’s The Merry Wives of Windsor for The Public Theatre’s Free Shakespeare in the Park in New York City.
Danielle Rowe has been widely praised in publications ranging from Culture Vulture to The San Francisco Chronicle. Her dance film “Wilis in Corps-en-tine” for The Australian Ballet was voted “one of the best things to come out of quarantine” in Vogue Magazine. Rowe has created works for San Francisco Ballet, Nederlands Dans Theater, Royal New Zealand Ballet, Co.Lab Dance (featuring dancers from American Ballet Theater), and more.
Mauro de Candia won our Genesis competition in 2011, and was appointed artistic director of Germany’s Dance Company Theater Osnabrueck shortly after. His production of Purple Fools made its world premiere at Milwaukee Ballet and has since been performed all around Europe. The Shepherd Express called the work “astonishing, bold, and immensely theatrical,” noting “It was impossible not to laugh.”
