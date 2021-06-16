Previous Performance
Three of the brightest emerging choreographers seize their opportunity to make their mark on the dance world by presenting a new work on our stage. This year, dance makers from around the country join us to compete for a contract in a future season while the audience votes for their favorite. Experience the electricity of this highly anticipated competition up close at Baumgartner Center for Dance.
Milwaukee Ballet Company. Photo Rachel Malehorn.
“Breathtaking dance, infused with the kind of enthusiasm you see when the dancers absolutely love what they are doing."
OnMilwaukee
Milwaukee Ballet invites emerging choreographers from around the country to submit samples of their work to enter our competition. Artistic Director Michael Pink reviews each submission and chooses three finalists. These finalists have three weeks to create a new work which will premiere at Baumgartner Center for Dance. They begin by selecting the names of our dancers at random. Once each choreographer has a cast of eight (four ladies and four gentlemen), their work begins.
Introducing this year’s talented choreographers: Nadine Barton, DaYoung Jung, and Price Suddarth.
