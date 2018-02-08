A TIMELESS PLAY BROUGHT TO LIFE THROUGH BALLET

Begin your summer by entering the realm of A Midsummer Night’s Dream: a world of dance, romance, misunderstanding, and magic.

Bruce Wells’ choreography illuminates Shakespeare’s enduring tale through beautiful visuals and clear storytelling–providing a spectacular finale to Milwaukee Ballet’s season.

Felix Mendelssohn’s music and fairy songs will be performed live by Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra, Milwaukee Children’s Choir, and Florentine Opera artists and students from Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy will join the cast.