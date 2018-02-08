Begin your summer by entering the realm of A Midsummer Night’s Dream: a world of dance, romance, misunderstanding, and magic.
Bruce Wells’ choreography illuminates Shakespeare’s enduring tale through beautiful visuals and clear storytelling–providing a spectacular finale to Milwaukee Ballet’s season.
Felix Mendelssohn’s music and fairy songs will be performed live by Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra, Milwaukee Children’s Choir, and Florentine Opera artists and students from Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy will join the cast.
Courtesy of Kanasas City Ballet | Tempe Ostergren and Liang Fu | Photo: Brett Pruitt and East Market Studios
Courtesy of Kansas City Ballet | Kansas City Ballet Dancers | Photo: Brett Pruitt and East Market Studios
“The course of true love never did run smooth."
- A Midsummer Night's Dream, Act I
THE PLOT
Fairies and mortals alike navigate romantic conundrums against the backdrop of an enchanted woodland…
A young couple tries to elope, a jilted lover attempts to win back her beloved’s heart, and a quarrel threatens the relationship of the fairy king and queen.
A LOVE STORY
A love potion and case of mistaken identities further complicate matters.
Nevertheless, “happily ever after” comes to all in the end!
